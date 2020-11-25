Abuja School Honours 17 Year-old Over Unprecedented WAEC Result





BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja Abuja-based Premiere Academy has honoured a final year student, Mulan Sylvia Andrew, for her outstanding performance in the 2020 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination. The school said in its 15 years of existence, Mulan’s academic feat was unprecedented and commendable. In 2015, a commercial student obtained eight A1 grade […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper