Cross River state government Tuesday conducted an open, competitive bidding for the Obudu International Airport Project. Six construction firms participated in the Tuesday bidding. They are: Sumec Nig Ltd, CG Engineering, CIBA Nig Ltd, Wokor Services, A&K Construction and Poa Adit Nig Ltd. Sited in Obudu local government area in the Northern part of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper