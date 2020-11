BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced two persons, Olowosola Femi Abiodun (30) and Olowosola Sunday (35) to death by hanging. They were sentenced to death for carrying out a robbery attack on a petrol station in Ikole Ekiti while armed with weapons. In his judgement, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper