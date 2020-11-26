Okonjo-Iweala Announced As keynote Speaker At WISCAR’s 2020 Virtual Leadership, Mentoring Conference





A leading player in the Nigeria non-for-profit and women empowerment sector, WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers), has announced Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has the keynote speaker at its 2020 virtual annual leadership and mentoring conference. The event themed: ‘The Future We Want’ will take place on 28th of November 2020. The conference will also feature key industry leaders who […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper