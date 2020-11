By Royal Ibeh, With one in 10 women/girls living with Endometriosis worldwide, 15 year old Esther Josh-Mba, from Canon James Pearse Anglican College, has tasked the Nigerian government and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to assist women and girls that are living with the condition. A study titled: “Anxiety and depression in patients with endometriosis: impact […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper