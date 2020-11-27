Abraham John Onoja is an award-wining, multi-talented young Nigerian business development consultant. In this interview with LEADERSHIP, he said Nigerian youths need to prepare adequately for the future through entrepreneurship. How can Nigerian youths enhance their career growth? I think it must begin with a vision, a goal. They need to understand what path they […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Building An Entrepreneurial Spirit Requires Adequate Preparation, Focus, Dedication-Onoja