BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday convicted two fraudsters, who operated an unregistered Bureau De Change (BDC) Uju Peace Iziogu and Mr Richard Owegie for defrauding their victims of the sum of N162 million. The judge convicted the two fraudsters alongside their company, Reoworld Enterprises […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper