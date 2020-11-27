The National Democratic Front (NDF) has welcomed the United Kingdom’s parliament’s intervention on the EndSARS protests in Nigeria, describing it as confirmation of the Nigerian Army’s progress under Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai. According to the NDF, the keen interest shown by the UK indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is on […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers #EndSARS: NDF Hails UK Parliament’s Intervention, Says Its Testament Of Nigerian Army’s Progress