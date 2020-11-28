By Tabitha Ekere, Abuja Federation of Informal Workers’ Organization of Nigeria (FIWON) has said the COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the vulnerability of workers in the informal sector to many health risks. The General Secretary of the Association, Gbenga Komolafe, in a statement also lamented that various palliative funds provided by the Federal government to cushion the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers FIWON Rallies Support For Vulnerable Informal Sector Workers