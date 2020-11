BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado-Ekiti A cleric, Reverend Johnson Oladimeji has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti state. Oladimeji, the presiding cleric of Solution Baptist Church Ikere-Ekiti was killed by the suspected kidnapers along Igbara-Odo- Ikere Ekiti road around 5pm. He was said to be returning to Ikere-Ekiti after an official assignment […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper