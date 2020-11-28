Home Leadership Newspapers Implementation of FGM Law: UNICEF, NOA, Advises Law Enforcement Agents, Judicial officers On Proactiveness, Commitment

Implementation of FGM Law: UNICEF, NOA, Advises Law Enforcement Agents, Judicial officers On Proactiveness, Commitment

By EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, Owerri  Law Enforcement Agents and Judicial officers, called upon to work tenaciously, display proactiveness and commitment towards the implementation of the laws guiding against  Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)and other societal ills inimical to  the development of children and women in the society.  Even as they have been charged to  work in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders, […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

