NHIS Flags Of Social Insurance Programme For Group, Individual, Family 

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja In an effort to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has flagged off the Group, Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP). The programme will allow individuals, families and groups to join the NHIS ecosystem. Speaking during the launch of the programme, yesterday […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
