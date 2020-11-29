5m Homes To Benefit From N140bn Solar Power Project

In continuation of a coordinated implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) across the country, the president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will next week commence the process of installing five million solar home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country. According to a presidency source, the programme will include the assembly and manufacturing of components […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
