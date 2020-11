BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure Wife of the Chief of Staff to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mrs. Sade Ale who was kidnapped on Thursday night has regained her freedom. Mrs. Ale was kidnapped in Owena, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state while returning from a private trip. She was said to have been […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper