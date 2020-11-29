Dozens Of Worshippers Escape Death As Dynamite Explodes In Wike’s Father’s Church





By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt Dozens of worshippers escaped death on Saturday night when an explosive suspected to be dynamite exploded at Christian Universal Church International, Azikiwe Street, Mile 3, Port Harcourt. The church was founded by Reverend Nlemanya Wike, father of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. An eye-witness said two persons were arrested […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper