By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA The Cross River state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is shocked and embarrassed with media reports indicating that a former National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, instituted a court case against the governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Hilliard Eta: Court Case Against Buni, CECPC, Embarrassing – Cross River APC