Resist Acts Capable Of Destabilizing Your Country, Obasanjo Tells Ghanaians





BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta As Ghana prepares for the presidential election, scheduled for December 7th, 2020, Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written a letter to the leadership of the two leading political parties, appealing to them to resist acts capable of destabilizing the existing peace in that country. Obasanjo particularly admonished the leadership of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper