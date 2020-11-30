By Our Correspondent Archbishop Sam Zuga, the brain behind the first African Cryptocurrency, Zugacoin has shed more lights on the difference between it’s Membership registration, Presale and ICO. According to the popular cleric also known as Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga (Jehovah’s Field Marshall), Zugacoin which is intended to be used to alleviate unemployment in Africa, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Zugacoin: Bishop Sam Zuga Speaks On Difference Between Membership Registration, Presale , ICO