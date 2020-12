BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Monday remanded two businessmen, Isita Oprah and Anthony Nosy, in custody of the Correctional Centres over alleged theft of N100 million. The judge gave order after the two men pleaded not guilty to the allegations of stealing N100 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper