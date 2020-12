By Kunle Olasanmi | Ahead of the second phase of #EndSARS protest across the country scheduled for December 7, 2020, a civil society organisation, New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICREL), has cried out, alleging that the protest is aimed at discrediting the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. NICREL, at a press briefing in Abuja, over […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper