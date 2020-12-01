By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, In line with this year’s commemoration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWDs), the federal government has assured its commitment to ensure that persons living with disabilities have access to education, employment, social protection, health and other essential services. The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers FG Pledges To Ensure Access To Education For PWDs