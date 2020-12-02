Implementation Of Home-grown Interventions Key To Economic Recovery – AEC

BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja The African Economic Congress (AEC) has said Africa’s ability to finance the 2063 agenda and also manage the Post COVID-19 economic recovery process largely depends on the implementation of home-grown interventions and utilization of Africa’s resources. The Congress also said agricultural sector is key to Africa’s economic transformation. “By developing this […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
