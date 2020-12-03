FG Reiterates Commitment To Promote Welfare Of PLWDs





By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Abuja In commemoration of the 2020 International Day of Persons With Disabilities (IDPWDs) with the theme “Building back better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world”, the Federal Government has reiterated its commitment towards the promotion of the welfare of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria. Speaking in Abuja, during […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper