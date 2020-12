By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has given the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) go ahead to host the 2021 African Nations Girls U-18 Volleyball Championship. The championship is scheduled to holdĀ at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, from January 29 to February 7, 2021. The ministry […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper