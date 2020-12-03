SGF Urges Nigerians To Access Govt Interventions For Better Living Standards





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday, charged Nigerians to avail themselves of government interventions to better their living standards. Mustapha gave the charge at a one-day Strategic Meeting with Leaders of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to Identify Service Delivery and challenges in MSMEs Interventions Mustapha, who […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper