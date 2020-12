BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo Some youths operating under the aegis of Face of #EndSARS Movement, on Monday staged a fresh protest against alleged bad government in Osogbo, Osun State capital. The protesters who had earlier converged at the Ogo-Oluwa area later marched to the Osun State House of Assembly along the State Secretariat, Abere. The […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper