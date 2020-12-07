INEC Declares PDP’s Odey Winner Of Cross River North Senatorial By-election





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Stephen Odey, winner of Saturday’s Cross River North Senatorial by-election. The Collation Officer for the by-election, Prof. Ameh Akoh of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ikwo, Ebonyi, who announced the result, said Odey scored 129,207 votes to defeat […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper