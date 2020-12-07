Odey’s Victory In C’River North Senatorial Bye-election Endorsement Of Ayade’s Govt – Iduku

The chairman, Cross River State Renewable Energy Commission, Comrade Justin Ogar Iduku, has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Stephen Odey, on his victory in the Northern senatorial district bye-lection held on Saturday in the state. Savouring PDP’s victory in the poll, Iduku said the party’s victory was a clear endorsement […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
