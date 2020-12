By Our Correspondent Following the suspension of Barr. ACB Agbazuere, Chief of Staff to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu over the unlawful use of money at the Abia state government house, the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Coordinator APC Publicity Secretaries Forum of Niger Delta States, Comrade Benedict C. Godson says it […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper