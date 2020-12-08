Experts Task Govt On Improved Services To Boost Export Promotion

By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja | Stakeholders in the Nigerian Service Sector has tasked governments at all levels to promote policies and regulations towards developing the Nigerian service sector for export promotion. Speaking during a roundtable discussion on export services, a Policy Development Facility (PDF) Bridge Service Export Expert, Abiodun Bankole, lamented that there is no […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
