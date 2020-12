By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Northern Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF), has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to abandon his Presidential ambition in the 2023 polls. Elliot Afiyo, National Chairman, told newsmen on Tuesday in Yola that Jonathan went against the interest of the North which he said is being remembered. Afiyo added that it was clear that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper