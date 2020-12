Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been engaged wide consultations and lobbying ahead of today‚Äôs virtual National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the governing party billed to hold at the presidential villa. LEADERSHIP gathered top on the NEC’s agenda is the fate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper