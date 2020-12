The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Tuesday, presented Certificate of Return to winner of Saturday’s Cross River North Senatorial District by-election, Dr. Stephen Odey. The presentation was made by the director, Media, INEC, Festus Okoye, at INEC headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State. Meanwhile, the senator-elect, Dr. Odey, appreciated the good people of his senatorial […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper