el-Rufai Signs 2021 Budget Into Law, Focuses  On Infrastructure





By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has pledged the vigorous implementation of Kaduna State’s 2021 budget to deliver on the government’s promises. The governor said 98% of capital budget implementation recorded in 2019. The governor who promised to continue the huge strides in infrastructure development recorded in 2020, commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper