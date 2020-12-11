el-Rufai Signs 2021 Budget Into Law, Focuses  On Infrastructure

By
Headliners
-
2



By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has pledged the vigorous implementation of Kaduna State’s 2021 budget to deliver on the government’s promises. The governor said 98% of capital budget implementation recorded in 2019. The governor who promised to  continue the huge strides in infrastructure development recorded in 2020,  commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

