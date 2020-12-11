FBNQuest: Driving Women Economic Empowerment Initiatives

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has reinforced its commitment to promoting economic empowerment, through the delivery of an online financial planning session and the sponsorship of the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference. WISCAR, a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
