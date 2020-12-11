Global Handwashing Campaign: P&G, Safeguard Partners Environment, Water Ministries  

Leading consumer goods company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to promote handwashing in the country and celebrate this year’s Global Handwashing Day. In line with these partnerships, P&G donated Safeguard® contactless handwashing stations to the ministries. These donations were announced at […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
