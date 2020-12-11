Governor Umahi’s Defection: PDP Caretaker Chairman Drags CJ Before CJN, NJC





The Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Ebonyi State, Elder Fred Udeogu has dragged the State Chief Judge, Justice Anselm Nwigwe before the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) over allegations bothering on obnoxious ex parte injunction in the suit challenging Governor Dave Umahi’s decision on the suspension […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper