Hitchcock Michalski Bags Int’l Award For Designing Access Bank CLOSA Container Branches

Hitchcock Michalski , a leading global branding agency, has bagged an international award at the prestigious SACSC Retail Design and Development awards, for its architectural creativity of Access Bank CLOSA – an initiative of Access bank to provide access to financial services within neighbourhoods. The award which was held in South Africa is a yearly […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
