BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday convicted and sentenced Ghanaian, Elisha Sokpor to three years imprisonment, for smuggling 10 kilograms of Tramadol tablets and injection out of Nigeria. Justice Aneke jailed Sokpor after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of unlawful dealing in the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper