By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed grief over the sudden death of the publisher of LEADERSHIP newspaper, Pharm. Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing the development as a monumental loss to the media industry and the country as a whole. “The death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah is one tragedy too many and we […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper