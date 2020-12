BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto Pained by the sudden demise of Mr Sam Nda Isaiah, the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sokoto state govenor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal has described Sam as a pharmacist turned accomplished Journalist, entrepreneur and politician. Tambuwal who is also the vice chairman, Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) said the entrance of Sam into the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper