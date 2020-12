By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have described the passing of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a loss to the progressive community and nation as a whole. In a terse condolence statement on Saturday, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, prayed for the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper