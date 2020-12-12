Nda-Isaiah’s Death Painful Exit Of Patriotic, Detribalised Nigerian, Says Sanwo-Olu

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of the Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah as painful, saying Nigeria has lost another patriotic and detribalised citizen. Governor Sanwo-Olu who commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, the immediate family of the deceased, his friends […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
