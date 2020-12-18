NABDA Introduces HybridÂ Cotton Seeds ToÂ Revive Production, Textile IndustriesÂ 

By
Headliners
-
3



By Hussaini Hammangsbdo, Yola Hybrid cotton seeds, Bollgard 2 (BT Cotton), genetically modified, has been introduced to farmers by theÂ National Biotechnology Development Agency, (NABDA),Â geared towards reviving production and textile industries. Approved for use in 2017 by the federal government, Bollgard 2 serves is a breakthrough in cotton production and keyÂ  for profit business venture. Dr. […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

