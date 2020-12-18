President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to aggressively address the nation’s security challenges, saying things will never be the same again in 2021. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president made this position known while reacting to the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, at his country […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Our Security Challenges Will Never Be The Same Again, PMB Assures Nigerians