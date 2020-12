An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, has sentenced one Pastor Odenigbo Theophilus to seven years in prison for defrauding a retiree, Mr Ojo Gbadebo, of the sum of N1 million under false pretence. Justice Muniru Owolabi found the defendant guilty in a two-hour judgment delivered on Friday in Ibadan. Owolabi said that the prosecutor […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper