By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Walid Jibrin urged all aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their sword, assuring that peaceful means will be explored to find amicable solutions to the various issues. Jibrin who made the appeal in a statement in Abuja appealed […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper