BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan The Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun personnel has denied killing two persons in Ibadan , Oyo State. Amotekun personnel, who was also said to be a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), had been accused of killing two people in Isale Osi area of the state capital on Thursday. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper