Firmino, Salah Braces Lift Liverpool To Emphatic Win Over Palace

Liverpool raced six points clear at the top of the Premier League table heading into Christmas with an emphatic 7-0 win against Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park on Saturday. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored braces with Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also scoring. Minamino’s opened the scoring with his first Premier League goal after just three minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed a ball into Mane […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper