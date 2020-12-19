Firmino, Salah Braces Lift Liverpool To Emphatic Win Over Palace





LiverpoolÂ raced six points clear at the top of the Premier League table heading into Christmas with an emphatic 7-0 win againstÂ Crystal PalaceÂ in Selhurst Park on Saturday. Roberto FirminoÂ andÂ Mohamed SalahÂ both scored braces withÂ Takumi Minamino,Â Sadio ManeÂ andÂ Jordan HendersonÂ also scoring. Minamino’s opened the scoring with his first Premier League goal after just three minutes.Â Trent Alexander-ArnoldÂ crossed a ball into Mane […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper