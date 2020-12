By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse After a tough and keen contest, the governing council of Federal University Dutse, in Jigawa state has approved the appointment of Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammed as the new Vice-Chancellor. Addressing journalists on the outcome of the council selection exercise, the Pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of the University, Alhaji Ahmed […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper